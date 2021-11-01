Brokers Offer Predictions for International Paper’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.