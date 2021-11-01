FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Acadian Timber Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Acadian Timber in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadian Timber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$18.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.92.

Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

