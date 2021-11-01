Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEN stock opened at $276.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

