Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

