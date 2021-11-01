Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Shares of JCTCF opened at $10.85 on Monday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.