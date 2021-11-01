NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 948.0 days.

Shares of NIPNF opened at $53.50 on Monday. NEC has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77.

Get NEC alerts:

About NEC

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.