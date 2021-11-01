Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declines By 23.1%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $13.10 on Monday. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 311,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

