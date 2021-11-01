Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declines By 23.1%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ CWBC opened at $13.10 on Monday. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27.
Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
