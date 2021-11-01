KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

NYSE AOS opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $43,739,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

