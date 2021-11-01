FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $175.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.28. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $129.37 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.