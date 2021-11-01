FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

AMD stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

