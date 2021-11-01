Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cincinnati Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

