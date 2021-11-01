FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Lifted by Analyst

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $20,318,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

