Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.18 Billion

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post sales of $13.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.39 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $54.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

Charter Communications stock opened at $674.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $578.76 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $752.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.73.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

