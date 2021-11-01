Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $160.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average of $165.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

