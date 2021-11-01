Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €152.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.64 ($186.63).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €155.95 ($183.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €150.26. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52 week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

