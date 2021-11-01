Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

SAN stock opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €85.12. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

