Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €117.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €138.00 ($162.35) on Friday. Stratec has a 1-year low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 1-year high of €147.40 ($173.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

