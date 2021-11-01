STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

STM opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

