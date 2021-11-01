KeyCorp Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $40.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $35.45 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

