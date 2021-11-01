SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

