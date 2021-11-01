Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $325.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $263.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.13.

NSC stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.72. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $204.45 and a 52 week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

