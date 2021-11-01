AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.28.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.