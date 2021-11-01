Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 313 ($4.09) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WIX. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wickes Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

WIX stock opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.54. The company has a market capitalization of £556.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

