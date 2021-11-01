Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

