Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

