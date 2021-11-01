B. Riley Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.99.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $231.63 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 201.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.