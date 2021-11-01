Carvana Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $303.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.73.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total value of $19,935,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,616 shares of company stock valued at $143,291,024. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

