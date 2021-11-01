Head-To-Head Contrast: AcuityAds (ATY) vs. The Competition

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 124 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AcuityAds to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million $2.76 million 32.00 AcuityAds Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 16.15

AcuityAds’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AcuityAds and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 646 3120 4784 89 2.50

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.19%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 26.06%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% AcuityAds Competitors -36.31% -1,722.95% -11.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

