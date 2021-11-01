SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) vs. Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Financial Survey

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Cree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 12.70 $140.32 million $2.66 133.34 Cree $525.60 million 17.44 -$523.90 million ($1.40) -56.51

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Cree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 1 5 18 0 2.71 Cree 1 7 6 0 2.36

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $329.55, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. Cree has a consensus target price of $103.77, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Given Cree’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cree is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 8.63% 12.63% 5.70% Cree -83.60% -7.29% -4.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Cree on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.