Roth Capital Increases Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $64.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CSV has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Carriage Services stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

