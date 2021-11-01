SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.