Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.92.

GMED stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

