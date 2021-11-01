Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.50.
OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.29.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
