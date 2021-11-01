Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.50.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

