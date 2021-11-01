FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Raised by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

