Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.43 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

