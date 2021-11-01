FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

