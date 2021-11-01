Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 406.2 days.

TSGTF opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

