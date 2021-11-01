Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.57 billion to $27.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $206.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

