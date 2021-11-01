Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

