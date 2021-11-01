UBS Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

