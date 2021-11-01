Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.37.

Shares of SU opened at C$32.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.77 and a 12-month high of C$32.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

