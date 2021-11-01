FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,052. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

