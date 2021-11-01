EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.23.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

