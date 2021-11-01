Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.29.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.