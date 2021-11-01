Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

