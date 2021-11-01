IAA (IAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect IAA to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IAA stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. IAA has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
About IAA
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
