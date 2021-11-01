IAA (IAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect IAA to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. IAA has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of IAA worth $40,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

