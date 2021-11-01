Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

