MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for MSA Safety in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $153.03 on Monday. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $129.37 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 49.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.