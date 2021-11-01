Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

