FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$40.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.08.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

