FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$40.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.08.
In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$136,090.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.
